The '90s Volkswagen Engine That's One Of The Most Reliable Of All Time

In the 1990s, Volkswagen revived a classic model with a modern take on the iconic Beetle. And, while much of the attention focused on the styling and the nostalgia of the car, another piece of German engineering was also debuting.

More specifically, while it didn't define the Beetle's revival, one Beetle engine option did go on to build a reputation as one of the most reliable Volkswagen engines ever. The engine in question is the 1.9 TDI ALH, an engine that's worthy of a place on any list of the most reliable VW engines ever.

Introduced in 1997, the engine and its variants were widely used into the 2000s and powered VW models, including the aforementioned Beetle, the Golf Mk4, and the Jetta, to name a few.

This wasn't an engine with a particularly noteworthy performance to shout about, producing a rather modest 90 HP. But what it lacked in grunt, it made up for with longevity. Efficient and durable, many examples of the engine regularly exceeded 200,000 miles.

The VW 1.9 TDi was overengineered where it needed to be, yet retained a simplicity of design that contributed to its longevity. Unlike later diesels that used more complex high-pressure common rail systems, the 1.9 TDi used a rotary injection pump that proved to be both reliable and easier to maintain. With a cast-iron block and conservative tuning, this was the tortoise rather than the hare — it wouldn't get you there in the fastest time, but it would get you there.