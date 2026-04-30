5 Motorcycle Rallies And Events Worth Checking Out In Spring 2026
Riding a motorcycle, whether it's across town to work or across the country on a solo road trip, can be a very solitary experience — though for many riders, that's not a bad thing. In fact, it's kind of the point. However, there is also a ton of joy to be had in sharing the experience with other enthusiasts. You can find a pack to ride around with, or just a friend or two, but a completely different experience is a motorcycle rally, where hundreds, if not thousands, of people gather to celebrate motorcycle culture.
Some of these gatherings can be informal, but many are highly organized events planned well in advance. They occur throughout the year and across the United States and beyond, so chances are there is even an upcoming event close to you (though you can always hop on your bike and ride to a farther one). Just as there are multiple car shows worth visiting this spring, the warmer weather allows for more outdoor motorcycle rallies.
Some are more grandiose than others, and each has its own distinct vibe, perhaps focusing on one aspect of bike culture more than another. They may be organized by biker communities, local governments, nonprofit organizations, and other groups. Collectors will show off rare and vintage models. Conversely, sometimes big brands will showcase brand-new motorcycles and even offer demo rides. Some may have live music, rides, raffles, contests, races, and more, including slow parades down the street that anyone with a motorcycle can participate in. Here are five motorcycle rallies and events worth checking out this spring.
1. Rolling Thunder Rolling To Remember (Memorial Day Weekend)
One of the most notable motorcycle rallies in the country is technically a demonstration, which, like many other demonstrations, takes place in the heart of the government on the streets of Washington, D.C. First started in 1988 as the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run, the event is dedicated to bringing awareness to the plight of American POWs and MIAs. Naturally, the annual Rolling Thunder run takes place Memorial Day weekend.
Its name, Rolling Thunder, derives from the roaring sound that founder and Vietnam veteran Ray Manzo imagined when he envisioned a massive motorcycle demonstration riding across the Arlington Memorial Bridge. The rally begins at the Pentagon before traveling along the National Mall and surrounding areas. It passes near the White House and typically ends at the Capitol Building. The demonstration advocates for full accountability for the over 80,000 U.S. service members who remain Prisoners of War or Missing in Action, receiving heavy support from the Pentagon, which opens its massive parking lots to serve as the staging ground for participants.
Rolling Thunder is considered the world's largest single-day motorcycle event, and at its peak, over a million riders and spectators participated in the rally. With Vietnam Era veterans getting older, Rolling Thunder transitioned in 2020 to Rolling to Remember, focusing not just on veterans but also first responders who are facing mental health challenges, including suicide rates that are tragically high. By raising awareness and calling for more public support, Rolling to Remember makes its mission impossible to ignore as it rides thousands of motorcycles through the nation's capital.
2. Black Hills Motorcycle Show (May 23)
One of the newer annual motorcycle events is the Black Hills Motorcycle Show, now in its fourth year. Unlike rallies, the event is held indoors at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, where attendees can enjoy live music, giveaways, raffles, a tattoo artist, and the chance to see all kinds of bikes on display. The Black Hills Motorcycle Show is hosted by a local bike shop, Deadwood Custom Cycles, so you can expect all kinds of custom motorcycles on display, including unique vehicles you may not see anywhere else.
Over 300 different custom bikes have been entered into the Black Hills Motorcycle Show to date. Builders now flock to the annual event, as there are dozens of awards and prizes up for grabs, including a $1,000 grand prize for Best in Show. Organizers have designed the nonprofit event to be family-friendly, allowing any children under 13 to come in for free. The adults won't need to break the bank, though, since general admission is just $5. Proceeds from the show go toward the local school district for student lunches and other classroom needs. A dedicated Kids' Corner is also set up for young motorcycle enthusiasts.
While a motorcycle show held entirely indoors may not seem as lively as others, the Black Hills Motorcycle Show will be a crowded affair — 11,000 people have attended over the first three years. There's also nothing stopping riders from exploring the area before and after the event. It's located in the historic Old West town of Deadwood, South Dakota, and there will be events all weekend prepared for the influx of bikers and their families, including free outdoor concerts at Outlaw Square.
3. Myrtle Beach Bike Week (May 8-17)
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a popular tourist location because of its year-round gorgeous weather and scenery, attracting everyone from families to golfers and, yes, even bikers. Each year, the city hosts two separate events called Myrtle Beach Bike Week — one in the spring and one in the fall. Both gatherings stretch across Myrtle Beach's Grand Strand, which includes 60 miles of Atlantic coastline and numerous restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as amusement parks on its iconic Boardwalk and Promenade.
This year's is the 86th annual Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally, making it one of the oldest enduring events of its kind. Along with the year-round attractions Myrtle Beach offers, there will also be bike shows, tours, poker runs, rides, special entertainment, and plenty of vendors selling food and event merchandise. Local businesses, including bars and a leather goods shop, host events within the larger event. This includes a Harley-Davidson event at a local dealership for fans of the brand.
As part of its promotion, Myrtle Beach Bike Week encourages riders to travel around the broader area — the city sits near the border of the two Carolinas. It notes, however, that once you cross the border into North Carolina, you'll be subject to its laws, which include a mandatory requirement to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle. This year, Mother's Day will be during the spring Myrtle Beach Bike Week, so it's also the perfect time to give your mom a ride in the sidecar.
4. Rocky Mountain H.O.G. Rally (June 11-13)
Each year, well over a dozen touring and stationary rallies are organized worldwide by the Harley-Davidson organization, H.O.G. The acronym is doing double duty — it stands for Harley Owners Group while also referring to the fact that Harley-Davidson is why motorcycles are called hogs. The group of Harley enthusiasts, which has over 1,400 chapters worldwide, is officially sponsored by the company, which also provides it with a generous budget to set up events where members can congregate and celebrate the brand.
Each H.O.G. rally has a unique feel due to the wide range of locations it is held at, including Portugal, Croatia, and Newfoundland, Canada. The distinct atmosphere of the American Rockies lends an idyllic, scenic vibe to the Rocky Mountain H.O.G. Rally, held in Durango, Colorado, during the second week of June. Durango is a historic mountain town that makes for a fun tourist spot for all ages. The rally is a good reason to visit the region, which offers beautiful natural landscapes and attractions such as the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and Durango Hot Springs.
Durango is also close to the Four Corners Monument, the only place in the U.S. where the borders of four states meet. While you obviously can't bring your bike onto the monument, you can drive across the region around it, allowing you to travel through four different U.S. states on a single ride. Of course, the rally itself will be the biggest attraction for real Harley aficionados, who bring a wide range of bikes from the company across its 120-plus-year history, including some of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made.
5. Motoblot (June 19-21)
Motorcycle enthusiasts looking to finish out the spring with a bang can head to Chicago to spend the longest days of the year at Motoblot 2026. The three-day event focuses on all the aspects of motorcycle and hot rod culture, including not just bikes, riders, and builders, but also music, film, and fashion. The massive annual rally started in 2014 and has always featured a fierce custom bike building competition. Now attracting over 20,000 attendees, the Moto and Music Street Festival is one of the largest annual vintage bike rallies in the U.S., where attendees can get a close look at classics, possibly including some of the 1950s motorcycles that are worth a fortune today.
The "blot" in the name of the rally originates from Norse-Pagan culture — the ancient Norse word refers to a religious ritual involving a sacrifice. Motoblot, then, is essentially a giant ceremony honoring the motorcycle gods. The VIP area of the rally is, of course, called Valhalla. In addition to performances from several different bands, Motoblot's schedule includes a hot rod takeover, a Motorcycle Movie Club film festival, a pin-up contest, and special after-parties.
Additionally, Motoblot 2026 will host a Motorcycle and Hot Rod Street Show, where participants can win trophies across 16 different categories, including Vintage, Modern, and Custom. There's also the Valhalla Custom Motorcycle Builders Challenge and Shakedown Ride. The event will be held in the Bridgeport neighborhood of the Windy City with two venues as central locations — a bar called Electric Funeral and the 1,800-seat Ramova Theater. Motorcycle owners can register to ride their bikes throughout the festival, while anyone who purchases a ticket can attend.