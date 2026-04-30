5 Motorcycle Rallies And Events Worth Checking Out In Spring 2026

Riding a motorcycle, whether it's across town to work or across the country on a solo road trip, can be a very solitary experience — though for many riders, that's not a bad thing. In fact, it's kind of the point. However, there is also a ton of joy to be had in sharing the experience with other enthusiasts. You can find a pack to ride around with, or just a friend or two, but a completely different experience is a motorcycle rally, where hundreds, if not thousands, of people gather to celebrate motorcycle culture.

Some of these gatherings can be informal, but many are highly organized events planned well in advance. They occur throughout the year and across the United States and beyond, so chances are there is even an upcoming event close to you (though you can always hop on your bike and ride to a farther one). Just as there are multiple car shows worth visiting this spring, the warmer weather allows for more outdoor motorcycle rallies.

Some are more grandiose than others, and each has its own distinct vibe, perhaps focusing on one aspect of bike culture more than another. They may be organized by biker communities, local governments, nonprofit organizations, and other groups. Collectors will show off rare and vintage models. Conversely, sometimes big brands will showcase brand-new motorcycles and even offer demo rides. Some may have live music, rides, raffles, contests, races, and more, including slow parades down the street that anyone with a motorcycle can participate in. Here are five motorcycle rallies and events worth checking out this spring.