This Military Electric Scooter Is Proving Its Value In Active Combat Zones
Electric scooters are everywhere. If you live in a densely populated area, you've probably seen ones from companies like Lime, Google, Bird, Veo, and Lyft lined up along city streets, allowing virtually anyone to hop aboard and zip around town. From e-scooters with steering-assist to one that goes faster than a Tesla, there doesn't seem to be a limit on what designers are willing to try, nor what they can be used for. Such is the case with those currently serving on the front lines of the Ukrainian Army's war against Russia.
Before COVID, Latvian company Global Wolf Motors made electric go-karts. After the pandemic shut down all public entertainment venues, engineer and founder Klāvs Ašmanis was forced to rethink his strategy to survive. Its first customers came from the agricultural industry; after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, though, its focus shifted to military mobility, providing scooters to help soldiers get around military bases more quickly.
The company donated the first batch of its Mosphera e-scooters to Ukrainian border control forces. It was enough of a hit that two different Ukrainian army units ended up requesting two dozen more. The Mosphera's electric drivetrain offers near-silent operation, and it has since been adapted for front-line use. In fact, snipers now routinely use them to stealthily and quickly reach their hide sites undetected.
The Mosphera goes here, there, and everywhere
After Ukrainian border patrol units found the Mosphera useful, they purchased another batch of 300. When Special Forces units took notice, the Army ordered an additional thousand scooters. Since then, they've become instrumental in stealthy reconnaissance missions, as their quiet operation makes it harder for enemy drones to detect. It can also be used for rapid troop deployment, transporting equipment, and evacuating troops with minor wounds.
Most commuter e-scooters weigh between 25 and 50 pounds, but the Mosphera tips the scale at a robust 163 pounds. However, it's powerful enough to carry 440 pounds and has a maximum speed of 62 mph. The standard battery has a range of 93 miles, but a second battery can be added to double that distance. Adding to its functionality is the fact that it can serve as a mobile power bank with 10 to 20 kWh of capacity.
What's more, the Mosphera is designed for modularity. It can be equipped with infrared lights and even a trailer capable of carrying over a ton. It's not just a military vehicle, either; the basic design is versatile enough to be used across a broad spectrum of tasks, from agriculture and forestry needs to port operations, tourism, and of course, entertainment purposes (complete with speed governors or access keys for safety).