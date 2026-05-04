This Military Electric Scooter Is Proving Its Value In Active Combat Zones

Electric scooters are everywhere. If you live in a densely populated area, you've probably seen ones from companies like Lime, Google, Bird, Veo, and Lyft lined up along city streets, allowing virtually anyone to hop aboard and zip around town. From e-scooters with steering-assist to one that goes faster than a Tesla, there doesn't seem to be a limit on what designers are willing to try, nor what they can be used for. Such is the case with those currently serving on the front lines of the Ukrainian Army's war against Russia.

Before COVID, Latvian company Global Wolf Motors made electric go-karts. After the pandemic shut down all public entertainment venues, engineer and founder Klāvs Ašmanis was forced to rethink his strategy to survive. Its first customers came from the agricultural industry; after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, though, its focus shifted to military mobility, providing scooters to help soldiers get around military bases more quickly.

The company donated the first batch of its Mosphera e-scooters to Ukrainian border control forces. It was enough of a hit that two different Ukrainian army units ended up requesting two dozen more. The Mosphera's electric drivetrain offers near-silent operation, and it has since been adapted for front-line use. In fact, snipers now routinely use them to stealthily and quickly reach their hide sites undetected.