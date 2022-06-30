This Space-Age Electric Scooter Has Steering-Assist And A Controversial Design

A next-generation e-scooter has been announced — but not everyone is happy about it. After three years of development, micro-mobility startup bo has announced its M scooter that promises to "set new standards in safety, comfort and design." The model boasts innovative and exciting features across a number of areas ranging from lighting to safety to the cushioned grippy material the rider is expected to stand on. Bo has suggested its vehicle is suitable for everyday use and commuting, as opposed to the recreational or short-distance purposes e-scooters are often used for.

The target audience appears to be commuters in large metropolitan areas like London. In a press release, bo CEO Oscar Morgan outlined the company's goals for the M, saying, "Our mission has been to develop game-changing features and safety enhancements such as Safesteer, whilst using our experience in automotive design to build a scooter people feel proud to own and ride." The experience Morgan talks about is far from minor. The startup was founded in 2019 by a team of "Formula One Advanced Engineering and Automotive designers," according to the company. As you may expect from a group of talented individuals who all forged careers in one of the world's most competitive environments — their ambitions were high.

The team at bo is aiming to help the world transition away from the car and toward the highly efficient, practical electric vehicles they are designing and producing. The bo M is available for pre-order from bo.world with an MSRP of $2,399 USD. Financing is also available at a rate of $79 per month. Those who pre-order a bo M can expect their scooter to ship at some point next spring.