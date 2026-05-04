New Form Of Aluminum Could Replace Precious Metals For A Fraction Of The Cost

One of the more common uses of rare transition metals is to act as catalysts. Catalysts are basically substances that speed up chemical reactions without getting used up themselves. They show up in everything from fertilizer production to the catalytic converters sitting under your car. But because these catalysts are made from rare metals like platinum and palladium, they end up being pricey. Metals like platinum are a pain to dig out, too, thanks to their rarity. So it's no surprise that chemists have been hunting for alternatives for years. And now, we may finally have an answer in the form of aluminum, one of the most abundantly available metals on Earth.

The answer comes from King's College London, where a team of researchers working alongside chemists from Trinity College Dublin has managed to put together a brand new form of the metal that could replace these pricier options. The metal has been engineered into a new molecule, which they call cyclotrialumane. It is basically three aluminum atoms bonded together in a triangle, making it a trimer. The full findings are published in the journal Nature Communications.

The trimer is what makes the whole thing tick, because it behaves a lot like platinum and palladium. Those two metals are great at driving chemical reactions forward, but, according to senior author Dr. Clare Bakewell, platinum and palladium are a whopping 20,000 times pricier than aluminum. But cyclotrialumane is more than just a budget knockoff, since it can pull off reactions even pricier metals struggle with. It also holds together when dissolved in different solutions. That's a big deal because many lab-grown reactive molecules end up breaking down the second they touch a solvent. These advantages lead to a number of wins for everyone.