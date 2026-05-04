This Simple Step Could Save You From Getting Scammed While Car Shopping

Americans are having a tough time affording new vehicles, and it's not just because the average price has reached around $50,000 for the first time in history. The cost of owning a vehicle is also something to consider, which includes the monthly loan payment.

There are a few tricks of the trade you'll run into at car dealerships that new buyers may not know about. The salesperson may tell you a monthly payment that sounds pretty enticing, but it may end up costing you more than you think. However, there's a formula you can use to find out if the financing terms are fair for you: total payment = monthly payment x number of months.

Basically, multiply the monthly payment by the total number of months in the term you were offered. This way, you can see what you are paying in total, not just each month. A low payment each month can still add up, since you will be paying interest every single month. By the time you've paid off the car, it will have been a lot more money than the original sales price. If you take the full payment into consideration, you will see how much you'll truly end up paying — and calculate if that auto loan is an affordable total for you.