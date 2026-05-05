This Tip Can Help Keep Your Car's Air Vents From Retaining Too Much Moisture

Modern cars often feature more efficient seals and better insulation than older vehicles, both of which can potentially result in increased moisture buildup. A better-insulated car will stay warmer for longer when it's turned off, which increases the amount of moisture that condenses on the insides of the windows. Then, efficient seals trap that moisture in. To add to the problem, an inefficient or clogged A/C system can leave water stuck in the evaporator, which then gets into the cabin when you turn the system on. As well as bringing even more moisture into the cabin, a clogged A/C also leaves you with a musty smell when you're driving.

If your car's A/C smells bad, there are ways to fix it, but there is also one thing you can do to reduce the amount of moisture that builds up in the A/C system in the first place. In the warmer months, it's worth periodically turning the A/C off but keeping the fans running for a couple of minutes after you finish a journey. This simple tip isn't enough to guarantee that the musty smell won't eventually return, but it should help keep your A/C system smelling fresher for longer by allowing any residual moisture in the vents to be channeled out.