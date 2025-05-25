How Often Should You Clean Your Car's A/C? (And How To Do It)

With the arrival of summer comes increasing temperatures, and that means keeping your car cool becomes more important than ever. There are some cheap ways to do it, but the most effective way is to make sure that your car's A/C is in good working order. To function as intended, your A/C will need to be kept clean and have the correct amount of refrigerant. If it doesn't have enough refrigerant, it will need recharging. There are several telltale signs to work out when it might need recharging, including reduced airflow, unpleasant odors, or hot air blowing into the cabin even when the A/C is set to blow cold.

Keeping the A/C system clean is just as important as having enough refrigerant, and one of the easiest ways to help keep it clean is to regularly change the cabin air filter. This filter is responsible for trapping dust, debris, and particles from the outside air and stopping them from being blown into the cabin, but over time, it will become clogged. How quickly it will clog depends on where you live, how often you drive the car, and the quality of the filter itself, but your car's owner's manual should have recommendations on when it needs changing. A rough estimate is that it will need changing at least every 30,000 miles, but some cars will need to have it changed more frequently.