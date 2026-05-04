Is Venom Power A Good Tire Brand? Here's What Drivers Say
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For many drivers, choosing a tire brand simply means trusting their local garage to hook them up with an affordable set that is worth buying. Other drivers might take a more active role in choosing which tires to buy, especially if they are looking for specific kinds like all-terrain ones. Venom Power is a popular choice in that department. Although they offer some normal street tires, along with winter tires and hybrid models, the brand leans more toward rugged off-road and all-terrain models.
One of the main advantages drivers seem to like about them is their affordability, with Venom Power tires coming in at around $250 per tire depending on the model. Comparable tires from brands like BFGoodrich, Nitto, and Toyo typically range from roughly $369 to nearly $373 per tire. In a Reddit thread about the topic, users said the tires were pretty high quality for the price they paid. "They have been amazing honestly," one reviewer wrote, "almost 55k miles on them and they look like they could easily go another 10-20K." However, others did point out that the tires were loud, with others said there were issues with balance and inconsistent performance.
Over at Walmart, the Venom Power Terra Hunter X/T model has been rated favorably, with more than 1,700 reviews ranking them 4.7 out of 5 stars. Many buyers praise the tire's performance, as well as how they look. More than one reviewer pointed out just how versatile they are. As one driver said, "I go just about anywhere I please without issue." However, some customers reported violent shaking, as well as premature tread wear. The tire's construction was also criticized, with one customer calling the rubber "soft."
Venom Power testing reveals a common complaint
One of the major complaints across several of the review sites we looked at regarding Venom Power Tires is just how loud they can be while in motion. Performance Plus Tire evaluated the Terra Hunter X/T in a 10,000-mile test and reported noticeable highway road noise at certain speeds. Reviewers also noted that performance was somewhat limited during heavy rain. Overall, however, these drivers said the X/T was strong in off-road conditions, with consistent grip and durability.
A YouTube review from Custom Offsets also put the Venom Power Terra Hunter X/T to the test in real-world driving conditions. Once again, there was a noisy aspect to the tires, which became evident when a consistent hum kicked in at highway speeds of around 35 to 40 miles per hour. Though drivers here praised these tires for their affordability, performance, and traction, they didn't think they had the capabilities of a full mud-terrain tire. For more demanding driving conditions, the reviewers didn't recommend Venom Power tires.
To be fair, it is relatively common for off-road tires in general to make more road noise on paved surfaces due to their construction. Their aggressive tread patterns allow more air to pass through the grooves compared to standard highway tires. As a result, the same design that improves traction in dirt, mud, and uneven terrain naturally creates additional sound when driving on smooth pavement. This effect is common in other tire types as well, including snow tires and high-performance models.