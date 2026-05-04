Is Venom Power A Good Tire Brand? Here's What Drivers Say

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For many drivers, choosing a tire brand simply means trusting their local garage to hook them up with an affordable set that is worth buying. Other drivers might take a more active role in choosing which tires to buy, especially if they are looking for specific kinds like all-terrain ones. Venom Power is a popular choice in that department. Although they offer some normal street tires, along with winter tires and hybrid models, the brand leans more toward rugged off-road and all-terrain models.

One of the main advantages drivers seem to like about them is their affordability, with Venom Power tires coming in at around $250 per tire depending on the model. Comparable tires from brands like BFGoodrich, Nitto, and Toyo typically range from roughly $369 to nearly $373 per tire. In a Reddit thread about the topic, users said the tires were pretty high quality for the price they paid. "They have been amazing honestly," one reviewer wrote, "almost 55k miles on them and they look like they could easily go another 10-20K." However, others did point out that the tires were loud, with others said there were issues with balance and inconsistent performance.

Over at Walmart, the Venom Power Terra Hunter X/T model has been rated favorably, with more than 1,700 reviews ranking them 4.7 out of 5 stars. Many buyers praise the tire's performance, as well as how they look. More than one reviewer pointed out just how versatile they are. As one driver said, "I go just about anywhere I please without issue." However, some customers reported violent shaking, as well as premature tread wear. The tire's construction was also criticized, with one customer calling the rubber "soft."