Who Makes Venom Power Tires And Where Are They Built?
The growing purchase cost of new tires has persuaded consumers to shop for more budget-friendly alternatives. It may be worth it to spend more money on expensive legacy tire brands like Goodyear, Michelin, Bridgestone, Pirelli, and BFGoodrich to experience the latest advancements in tread compounds, wear characteristics, and all-season performance. You can also always shop for midgrade brands like Cooper Tires, Hankook, and Falken if the usual choices are too costly.
One brand that merits consideration for its impressive warranty is Venom Power tires. It offers a 50,000 to 55,000-mile tread life warranty and a money-back guarantee if the tire becomes unserviceable during the first 10% of the tread life. According to Venom Power's official website, it has partnered with international tire plants from Southeast Asia and Europe. The Venom Power brand is a Transamerica Tire Co. Ltd. subsidiary, with its main headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. Transamerica also owns tire brands like Predator, Freedom Hauler, Transeagle, Trailer Master, and Percheron.
We dug deeper for answers on which specific country Transmerica sources its tires, and we found out via Import Key that the company ships tires to North America from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea.
Are Venom Power tires good for your car?
The internet community has good, bad, and mixed reviews about Venom Power tires on the Reddit r/ram_trucks page. "They came in the Ram I bought, and they seem to be holding up well with no issues on the rain after 15,000 miles," said user Complete_Glass_2877. "I have the Venom Power Trail Hunter R/T, and they have been amazing, honestly," said user cryptoyeye.
However, not everybody was keen on trying out Venom Power tires. "I would never put something made in China between myself and the asphalt," said user wilcocola. "Stop buying cheap tires, your life is worth more than that," added bigdipper125. Verified purchase reviews from Walmart offer a similar atmosphere, with some users giving Venom Power tires stellar reviews and others complaining about the road noise and tread wear. "This is a Terrain tire. It does make noise when driving down the road. But, that is the only draw back. I have used them in the rain. They held the road better then I expected" said customer Ron, while customer Sabrina complained that the tread had worn out after just 3,000 miles.
For cash-strapped consumers, some Chinese brands or sub-brands like Venom Power may be the saving grace for their bargain prices, but there are some China-made tires you might want to avoid. The point is to research before putting down your hard-earned cash, and to not get too swayed by ridiculously low prices.