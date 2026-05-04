You're Paying 17% More For Michelin Tires: Here's Why That Math Actually Works Out

When you are shopping for tires, you will almost certainly come to the conclusion that Michelin tires, which recently reached a milestone with its 106th J.D. Power award, tend to cost more than other brands. You may also wonder whether paying the additional money for a set of Michelins is worth it. Some independent sources have done the necessary research and have determined that the math of paying more for Michelin tires can actually work out in your favor.

One of these sources is none other than Consumer Reports, which published an article entitled "Tires That Last the Longest." In it, CR compared a $254 Michelin CrossClimate2 tire to a $184 Vredestein HiTrac tire. The Michelin tire was expected to last for 95,000 miles, while the Vredestein tire had an expected life of 60,000 miles. Dividing the expected mileage of each tire by its cost, the Michelin came out costing 26.7 cents per 100 miles, while the Vredestein was actually a more expensive tire, costing you 30.7 cents per 100 miles of driving. In fact, Michelin is the most-purchased tire brand among CR members, and there are also numerous Michelin tires with great treadwear ratings.

Another source that backs up CR is PerformancePlusTire.com, a tire and wheel retailer which recently published an article on why Michelin tires tend to be more expensive, and it also compared a selected Michelin tire against its competitors to determine any major differences. The results are pretty interesting.