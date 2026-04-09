Michelin Has Been Putting RFID Tags In Its Tires - And Here's Why

Over the past couple of decades, technological advancements in the auto industry have made cars, trucks, and SUVs smarter, safer, more efficient, and even more entertaining for both drivers and passengers. Auto manufacturers will likely continue to use tech to enhance the driving experience for the foreseeable future, and it would seem that at least one of the world's major tire makers is now dipping its toe into the tech realm to similar ends.

That tire maker is none other than Michelin, with the family-owned French manufacturer using one particular piece of technology in its products for roughly a decade now. That piece of tech is known as an RFID tag, and Michelin has been outfitting some of its tires with the digital devices since 2017.

RFID, which stands for Radio Frequency Identification, has been around in various iterations since the 1970s. It uses specific radio waves to identify tagged objects or even people. Given the device's tracking capabilities, the question for many consumers might be what, exactly, Michelin is using RFID tags for in its tires. Thankfully, the manufacturer's RFID tag program isn't quite as sinister as it might seem, with the tech focused primarily on monitoring the tires themselves — not the drivers.