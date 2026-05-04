What Happens If You Hit A Car's Power Button While Driving At Speed?

While sitting in slow-moving traffic during the morning commute or midway through a particularly dull highway drive, you might have wondered what would happen if you pressed your car's engine start button. Would the car's engine cut out altogether? Would you see a slew of warnings pop up on the dash? Or would it simply do nothing? Depending on the car you drive and exactly how you push the button, the answer could be all of the above. The exact effect of pushing the power button will vary based on the safety systems implemented by your car's manufacturer, and it's best not to try to find out the answer yourself if you're on a public road.

Nonetheless, various drivers have tried it out for themselves, including a tester at TFLCar. The driver pushed the stop button once on their Honda Ridgeline pickup, and the engine didn't shut off, although a warning appeared on the instrument cluster and the button's backlight began to blink. Pushing and holding the button for a couple of seconds did shut the engine off, leaving the instrument cluster blank. The power steering and brake assist were also disabled, although both the brakes and steering were still functional. Other testers have confirmed that pushing and holding the button leads to a similar result in cars from Volvo and Jaguar. In both of these cases, the testers could also restart the car's engine by pushing the button again.