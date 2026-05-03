Don't Forget To Do This To Your Tires Before Towing Anything

If you've ever towed anything with your vehicle before, then you probably know it's not as easy as it looks. Understanding how to safely tow a trailer or camper is one thing, but there are also many things you have to do before you actually hook up. The first step before towing anything is to check the air pressure in your tires and confirm they're set to the manufacturer's recommended PSI.

A vehicle's ideal tire pressure is based on its weight and its intended real-world use. This is why automakers list a recommended PSI on the sticker inside your driver's side door. The number you see on that sticker reflects a balance between safety, handling, and tire wear under normal and loaded driving conditions. When you start towing, your vehicle is no longer operating at normal weight, and that additional load increases the demands placed on your tires.

However, this does not mean that you either need to underinflate or overinflate your tires' air pressure to compensate for the added weight. Doing some random math to determine a new PSI is not the answer, as you could be doing more harm than good. Overinflating your tires can cause uneven tread wear, while also reducing grip and making for a rougher ride. Underinflating your tires increases edge wear, affects rolling resistance, and can lead to heat buildup that weakens the tire. This can also increase the risk of failure while towing.