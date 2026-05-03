Not The Tesla Model S Or Range Rover – This Car Has The Highest 5-Year Depreciation

iSeeCars.com recently put out a study analyzing more than 950,000 sales of used cars that were five years old, covering the period from March 2025 to February 2026. For the purposes of this article, we will determine which car has the highest rate of depreciation, based on how much of its value has been lost, which will be equal to the highest percentage recorded in the iSeeCars.com study.

The car taking top honors for highest five-year depreciation is an electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf. The Leaf has the distinction of losing 63.1% of its value over the five years since it was new. The amount of value that the Nissan Leaf lost during this five-year period was also converted into dollars, with the amount translating to $17,743.

Depreciation is a double-edged sword when applied to cars. If you're the seller, you want the least amount of depreciation, meaning that you'll get a higher price when you sell your car. But if you're the buyer, the benefit of higher depreciation translates into a lower price for your automotive purchase, with used EVs being in the sweet spot. In addition to the Leaf, there were seven other EVs on the iSeeCars.com list. These include the Volkswagen ID.4, the Tesla Model S, the Tesla Model X, which was the fastest-selling used car in February 2026, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Tesla Model Y, the Kia Niro EV, and the Hyundai Kona Electric.