This Was The Fastest-Selling Used Car In February 2026, According To iSeeCars

Those sales figures are even more surprising since the Tesla Model X has developed a reputation for quality control issues in the past few years. So much so that, just a few years back, some industry experts were actively warning consumers to avoid buying that model even new. Despite the warnings, the Model X has still managed to become a favorite for used car shoppers.

As it happens, the Model X is not the only Tesla that's selling well in the used car sector. The Cybertruck slotted into third place on the iSeeCars tracker. Per that tracker, on average the Cybertruck spends just over 27 days on the used car market. That number puts it just behind the Mercedes-Benz EQS sport utility vehicle, which reportedly sells just about two times faster than average and spends just under 27 days on the market.

Slotting into fourth place on the iSeeCars used vehicle sales list is the sporty little Mazda MX-5 RF. According to the figures, secondhand models of the SlashGear Editor's Choice Badge winning Miata tend to sell in a little under 30-days when they turn up on a used car lot. Rounding out the top 5 on the iSeeCars used car list is the Toyota GR Supra, with models spending about a month on the lot when they are up for grabs. Just for the record, if you see a Supra for sale, you may want to snatch it up faster, as Toyota has officially pulled the plug on that build.