What Happens When You Don't Bed Your Brakes The Right Way

A brake pad's whole point is to rub against the brake rotors and generate friction. And when you get a new set of brake pads, the pad face and the rotor sit against each other as two unfamiliar surfaces. To get them acquainted, you need to go through a process known as bedding. This is a quick break-in that evenly lays down a thin film of pad material onto the rotor surface. It helps you get the maximum stopping power out of them and ensures they wear evenly, too.

Most mechanics would agree that skipping the process can lead to a few unpleasant problems. The most common is brake judder, which is basically a pulsing vibration you might feel through the steering wheel when you slow down. Skipping bedding causes the pad material to smear unevenly across the rotors, leaving high and low spots.

Then there's glazing. New brake pads contain a binder called phenolic resin, which holds the pad's fibers and fillers together. It needs a proper heat cycle to fully cure. But if you push new brake pads too hard too soon, the resins boil out instead of curing. And when they boil, a glassy finish called glazing forms on the pad face. Glazed pads offer almost no friction.

Another major risk is brake fade, which is probably the most dangerous of the bunch. It generally isn't a separate problem. Rather, it's often the outcome of one or more of the issues above. It's more dangerous because it temporarily reduces stopping power. That typically happens when uncured resins vaporize under heavy use, creating a thin layer of gas between the pad and the rotor. The pedal goes spongy, sometimes sinking toward the floor, causing the car to simply keep rolling instead of stopping.