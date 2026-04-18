This 30-30-30 Braking Rule Can Save You Money And Peace Of Mind

You may have heard of the engine break-in process for a new car, but there's also a break-in ritual for brakes that most people tend to skip. It makes a real difference, too, helping the brakes last longer and improving their performance. It's called the 30-30-30 rule, and it's about as straightforward as it sounds.

This process will take between 20 and 30 minutes and is best performed in an empty parking lot or a road with barely any traffic. The idea is to get your car to about 30 miles per hour before applying firm and steady pressure on the brake pedal to slow down to roughly 5 or 10 mph. Without stopping completely, you then coast or drive gently for about 30 seconds to let everything cool off a bit. Then, you repeat the whole thing about 30 times. Once you've finished all 30 cycles, you'll want to drive around for another 10 or 15 minutes at normal speeds without braking much, just to let things cool down evenly. After that, take it easy for the next few hundred miles.

While this may look like you're performing a stunt to a bystander, this process is important to preserve your brakes because it deposits a thin, even coating of pad material onto the surface of your rotors. This layer is sometimes called transfer film, and it's what gives the brakes a consistent grip. Without it, the pads and rotors don't really bond properly.