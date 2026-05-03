Consumer Reports Road Test Results: BMW Beats Everyone, But Here's The Catch
When it comes to what we park in our garage, our priorities change based on work, play, and family demands. The best choice for your friends or family members may not work for you, be it a fun sports car or a large SUV. If you're looking for a vehicle that offers a great driving experience along with excellent usability and driver satisfaction, Consumer Reports offers road test scores to help guide your research and shopping process.
To conduct road tests, Consumer Reports analyzes consumer demand to pinpoint preferred models and trim levels. It then purchases those cars anonymously from dealerships and drives them at least 2,000 miles, breaking in the engine, tires, and brakes. Afterward, the company's mechanics inspect the vehicle before it's tested on Consumer Reports' own six-mile track. These tests assess acceleration, braking, ride and handling, and accident avoidance. The organization also evaluates fuel economy, interior space, cargo room, and the controls and infotainment system. All of these factors contribute to the final road-test score.
In late 2025, after conducting these assessments, Consumer Reports named BMW the leading performer in road-test scores. Subaru and Audi took the second and third positions, respectively. While it scored the highest in the road-test survey and remains a leading choice when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction, BMW struggles significantly with long-term maintenance and repair costs. Here's what potential shoppers need to know.
Road Test versus Overall scores
Consumer Reports analyzes all aspects of a vehicle, along with vehicle ownership, to create an Overall Score. This Overall Score is a combination of the Road-Test score, along with reliability and owner-satisfaction survey results. While BMW nabbed the top spot in road-test results, its overall score sits at number two, behind Subaru. It's number five on the New Car Reliability list and number six on the Used Car Reliability list. It also ranks 25th in Maintenance and Repair Cost. Overall, the data indicates that most BMW owners are satisfied with their purchase, and that the automaker offers fun, reliable vehicles that can be expensive to repair, especially if you buy used.
The second-place winner on the New Car Reliability list, Subaru, takes the top spot in Consumer Reports' Overall Score. The automaker performs well in most ratings, but falls short in Used Car Reliability and, like BMW, in Maintenance and Repair Cost. Conversely, Audi, which took third place in Road Test results, sits at number 16 in Overall Score. It didn't score nearly as high as BMW or Subaru in other categories, including Reliability and Owner Satisfaction.
If your top concern is how your new or used car will perform on the road, Consumer Reports data indicates that you may want to avoid Land Rover, Dodge, and Jeep. They were ranked at the bottom of their road test results. Ultimately, before you buy, you should determine what attributes are most important to you. Do your research, and consult Consumer Reports' various rankings reports based on your own needs.