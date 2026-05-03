Consumer Reports Road Test Results: BMW Beats Everyone, But Here's The Catch

When it comes to what we park in our garage, our priorities change based on work, play, and family demands. The best choice for your friends or family members may not work for you, be it a fun sports car or a large SUV. If you're looking for a vehicle that offers a great driving experience along with excellent usability and driver satisfaction, Consumer Reports offers road test scores to help guide your research and shopping process.

To conduct road tests, Consumer Reports analyzes consumer demand to pinpoint preferred models and trim levels. It then purchases those cars anonymously from dealerships and drives them at least 2,000 miles, breaking in the engine, tires, and brakes. Afterward, the company's mechanics inspect the vehicle before it's tested on Consumer Reports' own six-mile track. These tests assess acceleration, braking, ride and handling, and accident avoidance. The organization also evaluates fuel economy, interior space, cargo room, and the controls and infotainment system. All of these factors contribute to the final road-test score.

In late 2025, after conducting these assessments, Consumer Reports named BMW the leading performer in road-test scores. Subaru and Audi took the second and third positions, respectively. While it scored the highest in the road-test survey and remains a leading choice when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction, BMW struggles significantly with long-term maintenance and repair costs. Here's what potential shoppers need to know.