Here's What The Consumer Reports Auto Tests Consist Of

When it comes to making car buying decisions, we like to get it right the first time. This is why many of us rely on reliability recommendations from trusted sources, rather than listening to what our neighbors or relatives blindly recommend. When it comes to these trusted sources, Consumer Reports are right up with the best. It's a well-known organization, and it shares a vast amount of data and advice, such as the best new cars under $25,000, and even the best car insurance provider for senior drivers.

Consumer Reports is exceptionally thorough. The Consumer Reports auto test center is a huge, 327-acre site in rural Connecticut, which plays host to a $1 million driving loop on a closed-course track. That in itself provides around six miles of paved test roads within the facility alone, perfect then, for putting anything from a Mitsubishi Mirage through to a Chevy Corvette through its paces.

In addition to having access to a plethora of closed roads, Consumer Reports also buys an awful lot of cars. Whereas many outlets borrow cars from the manufacturer, Consumer Reports buys them, subjects them to thousands of real-world miles in testing, and then reviews them based on first-hand information. In 2024 alone, the firm spent over $2 million buying cars in order to test them and provide useful feedback, something it's been doing ever since 1936.