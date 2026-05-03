Not 2009, Not 2020: This Was The Worst Year In Car Sales Since The 1960s

What period of time do you think of when you hear "worst car sales"? The Great Recession in 2009? Maybe the pandemic in 2020, when nobody was really driving anywhere? While these years definitely saw a decline in sales, the worst year on record since the 1960s is actually 1982. Only 7,978,487 cars were sold in the United States that year, but domestic automakers had hope going into 1983 due to an increase in sales by December.

All of the major domestic automakers struggled in 1982, with General Motors down 7.4% from 1981, Ford down 2.5%, Chrysler down 5.2%, and Volkswagen of America down a whopping 43.7%. The sales slump was largely due to a recession that significantly reduced spending. Many Americans were unemployed or not making enough to deal with rising car prices — they had gone up 33% since 1979, with GM even reporting a $500 average increase on its models going into 1982 — and high interest rates. Automakers ran into a problem similar to the one seen today: everyday Americans couldn't buy cars, but rich people could.