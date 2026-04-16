Is 2026 A Good Time To Buy A New Car? Here's What KBB Says

It seems like a daunting task to buy a new car right now, with the average price higher than ever before. Tariffs, wars, and rising gas prices are constant talking points. While it's true that you may pay more for a new car in 2026, the experts at Kelley Blue Book think it's still a pretty good time to buy — you just need to shop smarter.

The average price of a new car was over $49,000 in February 2026, a 3.4% increase from prices a year ago. Kelley Blue Book added that this is actually pretty shocking inflation. However, this is due to consumers going for more expensive vehicles — namely full-size trucks. These buyers paid an average over $66,000 in February 2026 but removing them from the equation brought the average new car purchase down to $39,000. "This tells a very different affordability story," said Executive Analyst Erin Keating.

Basically, you can still find pretty affordable options if you want them. Compact SUV buyers paid $36,807 on average in February 2026 for vehicles like the 2026 Honda CR-V at $32,370, the 2026 Mazda CX-50 at $31,395, and the 2026 Toyota RAV4 at $33,350. These are reliable, efficient options with plenty of modern tech without all the added costs of luxury SUVs.