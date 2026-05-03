What Tire Brand Does Harley-Davidson Use As OEM On Most Of Its Motorcycles?

If you buy the motorcycle of your dreams from Harley-Davidson, there's a very good chance it's going to be fitted with Dunlop tires. The American tire company has been the primary original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the legendary bike manufacturer since the early 1980s. In the over forty years since the partnership began, Dunlop has manufactured over 10 million tires for the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer. That's a lot of rubber (although tires are made from more than just rubber, of course).

The OEM partnership between the two companies began in 1983, but Harley-Davidson and Dunlop actually first started working together in July 1981. This was when Dunlop began supplying tires for Harley's Sportster bikes. By 1983, this had expanded to include the FL range of motorcycles. The rest, as they say, is history. H-D and Dunlop's 45-plus-year partnership is the longest one that Harley-Davidson has maintained with a tire manufacturer, and Dunlop is the only company that designs and manufactures tires for Harley-Davidson in North America.

That partnership extends beyond factory tires, too, as Dunlop was announced as the official tire supplier for the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup in 2026. However, Dunlop doesn't have exclusivity as Harley's tire supplier; Michelin is also in the picture.