If You Ride A Harley, These Are The Only Types Of Tires You Should Be Using

It can be easy to overlook the condition of your motorcycle's tires, but they're crucially important — they are, after all, the only thing that keeps you firmly stuck to the asphalt when you're on the road. Eventually, even the best tires from major motorcycle tire brands will wear out and need to be replaced. If you're looking for new tires for your Harley-Davidson, there are plenty of forums and social media threads where owners offer their opinions on the best tire models for particular types of bike. However, H-D's official advice is to only stick to tires approved by the brand itself.

That list of approved tires can be found in the company's tire chart matrix and fitment guide, which was updated in 2026. It lists every major variant of every model in its lineup alongside the stock tires that were fitted when it was new. In many cases, it also includes optional tire models that have been given the Harley-Davidson seal of approval for use on certain bikes.

According to the brand, it's not advisable to mix different models of tires on the front and rear of a bike. If you do so, or if you use unapproved tires, H-D says that it can lead to stability issues that could cause a major accident. The tire fitment guide covers all model years stretching back to the '80s, but if you own a Harley-Davidson that's outside of that range and aren't sure which tires to use, it's best to consult your nearest H-D dealer for advice.