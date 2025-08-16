Do Motorcycle Tires Need To Be Aligned?
It's no revelation to say that motorcycles and cars aren't exactly the same form of transportation. From the engines that power them to the number of wheels they utilize, it's pretty clear why we don't often confuse the two. These differences are why upkeep for each one can look a little different. However, that's not to say that motorcycle care and car care don't involve some of the same jobs. Their respective batteries should be taken care of and replaced in time, oil changes should be kept up with, and tires should be routinely replaced.
Speaking of tires, there's more similarity in the wheel department between cars and motorcycles than one might think. For instance, despite them having a different number of wheels, both cars and motorcycles alike need to have their wheels aligned. As with a car, motorcycle wheel alignment is crucial for the life of your tires and bike at large. Your tires will wear more evenly, allowing them to last as long as motorcycle tires should on average, and your bike will handle far better. Internal elements like the chain, belt, and pulleys will be placed under less stress and last longer, too. Evidently, motorcycle tire alignment is quite important. What's even more so is knowing when it's time to do it, so you don't go riding out of line.
Signs it's time for a motorcycle tire alignment
Like many vehicle repairs, motorcycle tire alignment is something that should be done on a consistent basis. It's generally recommended to have this done around every 10,000 miles of use, though this isn't a hard-and-fast rule. There are other factors that can influence how often an alignment should be done. First and foremost is the performance of your bike on the road. If you feel your bike pulling to one side or your tires are wearing unevenly, it's probably time to get an alignment done. It should be noted that tire alignment isn't the same as tire balancing, which comes with its own set of symptoms that let you know when it should be done.
If you're not feeling any unusual behavior from the wheels on your bike while riding, yet you're concerned about your alignment, there are other ways to check. One of the easiest involves simply doing some measuring. Using a tape measure, measure from the center of your bike's swing arm to the rear axle on both sides. These numbers should be equal, and if they're not, that means you're due for a wheel alignment. If your ability to do so is hindered by your bike's design, you can try using a designated alignment tool. Though they can vary in how they're used, oftentimes they just clamp onto the rear sprocket, and the alignment rod will show you how out of alignment your wheels may be. If your wheels are out of alignment, what is your next step? You could take it to a mechanic for an alignment, or you can handle it yourself.
How to perform a motorcycle wheel alignment
Compared to a lot of motorcycle maintenance tasks, realigning wheels isn't much of a hassle, and it only takes a few tools. The most obvious is the aforementioned alignment tool, one of many specialty tools every motorcycle owner should have in their garage, which will act as a guide to ensure your wheels are properly aligned. You'll also need the correct size of wrench to move your axle adjuster as needed.
- Park your bike on a flat, level surface.
- Attach the alignment tool to your chain at the rear of the bike. This may require removing additional pieces depending on your specific model.
- Make note of which way the alignment rod is pointing. If it's anywhere other than parallel to the chain, adjustments need to be made.
- Using a wrench, move the axle adjuster located at the back of the bike until the alignment rod is straight across the chain.
- Put everything back together and take the bike for a ride to ensure everything's in good shape.
- Reinspect with the alignment tool, making sure the alignment held up.
With that, your motorcycle wheels should be properly aligned, and they should remain as such for thousands of riding miles. If they quickly fall out of alignment again, it's in your best interest to take your motorcycle in for a professional inspection, since there could be deeper mechanical issues causing frequent misalignment. Ideally, though, this won't be the case, and an axle adjustment will be more than enough to solve the problem.