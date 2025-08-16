Do Motorcycle Tires Need To Be Aligned?

Like many vehicle repairs, motorcycle tire alignment is something that should be done on a consistent basis. It's generally recommended to have this done around every 10,000 miles of use, though this isn't a hard-and-fast rule. There are other factors that can influence how often an alignment should be done. First and foremost is the performance of your bike on the road. If you feel your bike pulling to one side or your tires are wearing unevenly, it's probably time to get an alignment done. It should be noted that tire alignment isn't the same as tire balancing, which comes with its own set of symptoms that let you know when it should be done.

If you're not feeling any unusual behavior from the wheels on your bike while riding, yet you're concerned about your alignment, there are other ways to check. One of the easiest involves simply doing some measuring. Using a tape measure, measure from the center of your bike's swing arm to the rear axle on both sides. These numbers should be equal, and if they're not, that means you're due for a wheel alignment. If your ability to do so is hindered by your bike's design, you can try using a designated alignment tool. Though they can vary in how they're used, oftentimes they just clamp onto the rear sprocket, and the alignment rod will show you how out of alignment your wheels may be. If your wheels are out of alignment, what is your next step? You could take it to a mechanic for an alignment, or you can handle it yourself.