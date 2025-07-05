Harley-Davidson Motorcycles: What PSI Should Your Tires Be?

Whether you prefer long-distance road trips or short city cruises, it's important to keep tabs on the condition of your motorcycle's tires. A key part of that is ensuring that your tires are always kept at the correct pressure. If they're under-inflated or over-inflated, you could end up with a more uncomfortable riding experience, as well as see premature tire wear and lower fuel efficiency.

Harley-Davidson offers a wide variety of motorcycles in its current range, and its recommended tire pressures differ between different models and tire sizes. To find the correct pressures for your particular motorcycle, you'll need to look in your owners' manual. If you don't have a manual to hand, you can find manuals online through Harley-Davidson's service portal. To find the correct manual for your bike, just enter your VIN or select a model and year from the dropdown menu.

Modern Harley-Davidson models require a broad range of cold tire pressures, so it's important to check what's right for your particular bike. For example, a 2024 Street Glide or Road Glide will require pressures of 36 PSI in the front tire and 40 PSI in the rear tire according to its owners' manual, while a 2024 Nightster will require 31 PSI in the front tire and 40 PSI in the rear. Meanwhile, a 2024 Sportster requires a higher rear tire pressure, with 36 PSI recommended at the front and 42 PSI at the back.