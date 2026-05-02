Michelin Road 6 Vs Road 6 GT Motorcycle Tires: What's The Difference?
With the sheer variety of different tires manufacturers make, it can be difficult to determine which is the most suitable for your vehicle. Often, tire models can have similar names, further complicating the problem. To tell the difference between Michelin's Road 6 and Road 6 GT tires, though, the key is simply to know what GT stands for in the motorcycle world, and most of the vehicle world in general — grand touring.
Introducing the additions to the Road 6 tire family in 2022, Michelin explained that the Road 6 standard range had become more versatile and "now incorporates sizes for big trail bikes," while the GT variant was "designed for grand touring machines." Touring bikes are one of the main motorcycle types, often incorporating elements of sports and adventure bikes, but generally always focusing on the concept of delivering satisfying, comfortable longer drives. A grand tourer, meanwhile, could be seen to take this a step further — heavy, powerful, machines with features to further enhance comfort, and Michelin uses BMW's mighty K1600 GT/GTL as an example.
The Road 6 GT tires were designed to account for the size of heftier sport touring machines. Reinforced Radial-X Evo Technology was the major addition made with this in mind, a stronger body for a more resilient tire. In turn, it's intended to give the biker a more responsive ride, which is an innovative means of addressing what could be a weakness of some heavier models.
Choosing between the two models
Whichever type of bike you ride, you'll get the best and the safest performance from the best-fitting tires. Essentially, the Road 6 was designed for lighter bikes, while the Road 6 GT for heavier ones. In the announcement for the Road 6 family in 2022, Michelin stated that the Road GT would be available in a total of 14 different sizes — six for the front and eight for the back wheel — while the GT variant would release with just four size options, and only one of those would be for the front.
The broader Road 6 family boasts some of the same sophisticated design aspects, such as Michelin's Water Evergrip. This unique sipe design and angling was introduced to help ensure that water traction doesn't deteriorate signficantly as the tire ages and becomes more worn. Performance seemed impressive on that score, with a Rider Magazine review noting that a 2014 BMW R 1200 RT "felt planted across a wide range of speeds and during intentionally hard braking," on testing on winding roads.
A potential choice between the two Road 6 varieties, then, will largely depend on your motorcycle and your riding habits. The GT variant is designed to be longer-lasting and be more comfortable to ride when bearing heavily loads, such as if you often have a lot of gear or a passenger along for the ride. Rolling resistance will be a bit lower, while wear will be about a third slower, thanks to its construction. For sportier, more lightweight models, however, the standard Road 6's smoother handling is intended to complement such a model well. There are some budget-friendly alternatives to Michelin tires if you'd like to look further, however.