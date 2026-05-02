Michelin Road 6 Vs Road 6 GT Motorcycle Tires: What's The Difference?

With the sheer variety of different tires manufacturers make, it can be difficult to determine which is the most suitable for your vehicle. Often, tire models can have similar names, further complicating the problem. To tell the difference between Michelin's Road 6 and Road 6 GT tires, though, the key is simply to know what GT stands for in the motorcycle world, and most of the vehicle world in general — grand touring.

Introducing the additions to the Road 6 tire family in 2022, Michelin explained that the Road 6 standard range had become more versatile and "now incorporates sizes for big trail bikes," while the GT variant was "designed for grand touring machines." Touring bikes are one of the main motorcycle types, often incorporating elements of sports and adventure bikes, but generally always focusing on the concept of delivering satisfying, comfortable longer drives. A grand tourer, meanwhile, could be seen to take this a step further — heavy, powerful, machines with features to further enhance comfort, and Michelin uses BMW's mighty K1600 GT/GTL as an example.

The Road 6 GT tires were designed to account for the size of heftier sport touring machines. Reinforced Radial-X Evo Technology was the major addition made with this in mind, a stronger body for a more resilient tire. In turn, it's intended to give the biker a more responsive ride, which is an innovative means of addressing what could be a weakness of some heavier models.