Consumer Reports Stopped Recommending 18 Cars For 2026 - Here's Why

To earn a spot as one of Consumer Reports' thoroughly tested top picks, cars not only have to drive well but also be reliable. Some models prove to be consistently durable and stay at the top of the outlet's rankings year after year, but some slip down the table as owners begin to report issues. For 2026, Consumer Reports stopped recommending 18 models from 12 different manufacturers, primarily due to reliability concerns.

These models included a mix of EVs such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, which saw owners report a variety of issues with its onboard electrical systems, and gas-powered cars like the Chevrolet Equinox, which suffered transmission issues. The Chevy wasn't the only car that lost its recommended status due to transmission issues, either, with the Chrysler Pacifica, GMC Terrain, and Ford Explorer all seeing similar problems reported.

Genesis told Consumer Reports that issues with the GV60 and GV80, both of which lost recommended status for 2026, had been fixed. However, owners of some other non-recommended vehicles are still waiting for remedial work to be carried out. Owners of the Chevrolet Traverse, as well as the related GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave, are affected by an all-wheel drive issue that GM currently doesn't have a permanent fix for. In a bulletin, the company said its engineering department is reportedly working on solving it, but advised dealers to simply clear the fault code and hand cars back to customers for now.