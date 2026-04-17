These Chevy Crossovers Have The Same AWD Issue - What's GM Doing About It?

Drivers of the current-generation Chevrolet Traverse, along with the GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave, have been reporting issues with their all-wheel drive systems, with some seeing messages such as "Service All Wheel Drive" or "Service 4WD" appear when they start their vehicle. Some drivers have also reported that their vehicle's all-wheel drive systems are not working. In a March 2026 service bulletin, GM acknowledged the issue, telling dealers that its engineering department is currently investigating the cause of the issue but it does not yet have a permanent solution.

According to the bulletin, replacing the rear drive control module will not fix the fault. Instead, the automaker instructed technicians to conduct a reset process to clear the fault before returning the vehicle to the customer. This doesn't fix the underlying issue, but it should mean that the vehicle's all-wheel drive functionality returns. The service bulletin cautions that the same fault may or may not reappear at a later date. Multiple model years of each vehicle are known to be affected. The 2024-2026 Chevy Traverse and 2024-2026 GMC Acadia are at risk, as well as the 2025-2026 Buick Enclave. Alongside the pop-up messages, affected cars might display the "U3000 Sym 92" error code upon dealer inspection.

The good news for affected drivers is that they shouldn't have to spend long at the dealership to get the fault reset. GM's service bulletin states that the reset process should take less than half an hour to complete. At the time of writing, GM has not given an estimate for when a permanent software fix might become available.