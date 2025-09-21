Here's Why The 2026 Chevy Traverse Was Under A Stop-Sale Order (And What That Means)

The mid-size Traverse has been a mainstay in Chevrolet's lineup since the 2009 model year, and continues to be a popular choice among the manufacturer's sport utility vehicle offerings. In the decade-plus since its release, the sporty SUV has, of course, seen its share of re-designs, including a bold 2024 face-lift that gave the Traverse a brawnier frame than any prior model. The brawn is still on display in the 2026 model, which has largely been well-reviewed by certain well-respected automotive outlets.

Despite the accolades, the 2026 Traverse did become the subject of some unexpected scrutiny earlier this year. Said scrutiny was the result of General Motors — which owns Chevrolet and several other automotive brands — issuing a stop-sale order for the new Traverse to dealerships across the country. As it was, that order reportedly followed a 2025 bulletin from GM that first sought to stop delivery of certain Traverse models to sales rooms over a potential software issue.

Those orders did not encompass the whole of the 2026 Chevy Traverses in production, with GM tagging only specific vehicles and their easy-to-find VIN numbers among those affected. The reported issue with the '26 Traverse had nothing to do with normal safety features or other potentially dangerous shortcomings. Rather, the problem was that the tagged Traverses may have left their respective production facilities without the most up-to-date version of the radio software. And it would seem that GM has already rectified the issue to its satisfaction.