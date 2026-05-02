Why New Cars Don't Offer Engine Options Like Old American Cars Did

"They don't make them like they used to" is a phrase that can apply to just about anything. For gear-heads feeling nostalgic about older cars, it's a phrase that never seems to go away. This is especially true when comparing today's cookie-cutter engines versus the selection that drivers had in ridiculously overpowered vintage cars. Part of the reason engines have changed and choices have been reduced is due to U.S. EPA standards.

Those standards are set by the Clean Air Act, which gives the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency authority to regulate vehicle emissions. This is done through strict federal requirements that directly influence vehicle design and engine development. As a result, car manufacturers are pushed to produce a more limited range of engine types. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards are also in play. CAFE requires automakers to meet fleet-wide efficiency targets, which leads to shared engine designs being used across an entire lineup of vehicles.

As automakers worked to satisfy these standards, modern advances like turbocharging and fuel system improvements allowed for engine downsizing. This means smaller engines can produce performance similar to that of larger engines. In fact, there are even small engines with more power than muscle car V8s. So thanks to today's technology, car manufacturers do not necessarily need to design multiple engine types when fewer can cover the same performance requirements.