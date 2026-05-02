Not Many Trucks Can Tow A 15,000 LB RV - Here's What You'd Have To Settle With
If you have to tow a 10,000-pound trailer or RV, you pretty much have your pick of pickups, and even a few electric models like the Rivian R1T can haul up to 11,000 pounds. However, if you move up the RV weight scale a bit to 15,000 pounds, your options diminish very quickly, leaving you with pretty much only heavy duty trucks, and more often than not, a diesel.
Only Stellantis. Ford, and General Motors make trucks that can tow 15,000 pounds, and there are only a handful of models. Sorry, electric vehicle fans, as of now, there are no EVs that can tow that sort of weight. Similarly, automakers like Nissan and Toyota are out of the running, as Toyota's Tundra can't tow the weight and the now-discontinued Nissan Titan XD could only tow 12,710 pounds, just missing the mark.
So what versions of the Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD, and Ram 2500/3500 make the cut?
Heavy duty is the way to go
For the Big Blue Oval, all engine types of the Super Duty are capable of towing 15,000 pounds, as long as you spec out a 4.30 rear axle gear ratio on the 6.8-liter V8 gas-powered models. That gives you a little more oomph. The 7.3-liter gas V8 and 6.7-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel will do the job, however you option it.
On the General Motors side of the Force, the Chevy Silverado HD is a little more complicated. The double and crew cab versions (gas or diesel) of the 3500HD can tow over 15,000 pounds without a problem. For the 2500HD, the double cab models require a long bed for a gas or diesel model. The crew cab models (once again, gas or diesel) are fine no matter how you order them. The GMC Sierra HD has the same capabilities.
Lastly, every Ram 2500 and 3500 can tow over 15,000 pounds with a very notable exception. Like Ford, it depends on the rear axle gearing. Rams with the 3.73 rear axle ratio fall just under the mark of that 15,000-pound RV.
To sum it up, the Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD/GMC Sierra HD, and Ram 2500/3500 can tow over 15,000 pounds — just make sure your rear axle gear ratio is up to spec.