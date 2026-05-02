Not Many Trucks Can Tow A 15,000 LB RV - Here's What You'd Have To Settle With

If you have to tow a 10,000-pound trailer or RV, you pretty much have your pick of pickups, and even a few electric models like the Rivian R1T can haul up to 11,000 pounds. However, if you move up the RV weight scale a bit to 15,000 pounds, your options diminish very quickly, leaving you with pretty much only heavy duty trucks, and more often than not, a diesel.

Only Stellantis. Ford, and General Motors make trucks that can tow 15,000 pounds, and there are only a handful of models. Sorry, electric vehicle fans, as of now, there are no EVs that can tow that sort of weight. Similarly, automakers like Nissan and Toyota are out of the running, as Toyota's Tundra can't tow the weight and the now-discontinued Nissan Titan XD could only tow 12,710 pounds, just missing the mark.

So what versions of the Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD, and Ram 2500/3500 make the cut?