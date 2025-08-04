6.7 Cummins Vs 6.7 Powerstroke: How The Two Diesel Engines Compare

If you've been considering a Ram or Ford heavy-duty truck for your next purchase, you might be wondering about how the 6.7 Cummins and Ford 6.7 Powerstroke compare, and understandably so. These two are among the most popular diesel engine options in the U.S., as they offer very high power output and a shared desire to deliver low-end grunt and excellent fuel economy. Both engines have also been around long enough to establish themselves as some of the most reliable diesel engines ever built. The 6.7 Cummins arrived first, having debuted in 2007 as a replacement for the 5.9-liter 24 Valve Cummins ISB engine, whereas the 6.7 Powerstroke first made its way into Ford's heavy-duty trucks in 2011 as a successor to the 6.4-liter Powerstroke diesel engine.

Beyond their launch dates, the oil-burners are also different in their configurations. While the 6.7 Cummins turbodiesel is an inline six-cylinder engine, Ford's 6.7 Powerstroke is a V8. And, despite both engines having the same 6.7 liters of displacement on paper, the Cummins powerplant has a larger bore of 4.21 inches against 3.9 inches and a longer 4.88-inch stroke as opposed to 4.25 inches for the Ford Powerstroke engine. But that's not at all surprising when you consider that the Powerstroke has two more cylinders. Here's a further look at how the 6.7 Cummins stacks up to the Ford 6.7 Powerstroke mill.