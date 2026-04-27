Harbor Freight's Tool Box Beats DeWalt On Price, But Features May Change Your Mind

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Harbor Freight has several private-label brands, including Daytona — which is primarily a car jack brand — and Hercules, which offers premium-grade hardware that targets professionals. One of the best Harbor Freight brands is Bauer, which offers power tools, outdoor equipment, workshop gear, and similar products that are more prosumer-grade than more casual options.

Along with tools and equipment, Bauer also makes storage solutions to hold and protect this gear — or any other hardware you might own. These storage options come in different shapes, sizes, and functionalities, though they are all relatively inexpensive compared to similar products from heavy hitters like Milwaukee or DeWalt. The Bauer Small Modular Toolbox (model 201327M-B), for instance, costs $30, whereas DeWalt's comparable Tstak Small Parts & Tool Storage Organizer (model DWST17808) is $33 on sale — with an actual list price that is $20 more than that.

While both have similar widths and lengths and essentially do the same thing, the two differ in several areas. These include load capacity and durability, which are tied to the cases' construction. While price is definitely a factor in choosing one product over another, it isn't everything, and the DeWalt's advantage may influence your mental math when considering these two products.