Harbor Freight's New Rolling Toolbox Packs 2 Very Useful Features

Harbor Freight brand Bauer had already earned plenty of customer praise for its modular rolling toolbox, but now it's gone and (literally) reinvented the wheel. This new and improved modular rolling toolbox adds bigger 8-inch wheels and a removable handle. The toolbox still has a 60-pound working load capacity and IP65 dust and water resistance, just like the previous version. It's priced at $69.99, and it's only available in-store.

The smooth-rolling 8-inch wheels replace the smaller 5.8-inch casters found on the earlier model. This bigger wheel size will give you better control on uneven surfaces, which should be useful on gravel or various types of jobsite debris. Early user reviews on Harbor Freight's site call them a huge improvement, so that should tell you how necessary this upgrade really was.

The second major change is the removable, extendable handle. The earlier version came with a fixed extendable handle with a comfort grip, but this new design lets you detach the handle completely. That adjustment alone reduces the overall storage height and makes the toolbox easier to fit in truck beds or under work stations. The new box measures 30.5 inches high with the handle attached, 41 inches with the handle extended, and 20 inches with it removed.