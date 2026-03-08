Harbor Freight's New Rolling Toolbox Packs 2 Very Useful Features
Harbor Freight brand Bauer had already earned plenty of customer praise for its modular rolling toolbox, but now it's gone and (literally) reinvented the wheel. This new and improved modular rolling toolbox adds bigger 8-inch wheels and a removable handle. The toolbox still has a 60-pound working load capacity and IP65 dust and water resistance, just like the previous version. It's priced at $69.99, and it's only available in-store.
The smooth-rolling 8-inch wheels replace the smaller 5.8-inch casters found on the earlier model. This bigger wheel size will give you better control on uneven surfaces, which should be useful on gravel or various types of jobsite debris. Early user reviews on Harbor Freight's site call them a huge improvement, so that should tell you how necessary this upgrade really was.
The second major change is the removable, extendable handle. The earlier version came with a fixed extendable handle with a comfort grip, but this new design lets you detach the handle completely. That adjustment alone reduces the overall storage height and makes the toolbox easier to fit in truck beds or under work stations. The new box measures 30.5 inches high with the handle attached, 41 inches with the handle extended, and 20 inches with it removed.
Other new additions to the Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox
Beyond those two prominent upgrades to the wheels and the handle, the major portable toolbox brand now gives buyers a hinged lid with strong metal front latches, as well. This replaces the older removable-style lid. Reviewers on Harbor Freight's site say the new hinged configuration makes the toolbox much easier to open and close because it eliminates the need to constantly realign the lid before closing.
You also get a new kickplate step on the rear, making it more convenient to tilt and roll (especially with the extra weight of stacked modular attachments on top). And even with all these new additions factored in, the rolling toolbox is only an inch wider and maintains the same working load of 60 pounds. You can get this new version in-store for $69.99, but the previous version is still available at a special in-store clearance price of $64.97 as of early March 2026. Either way, the Bauer toolbox looks to be a very affordable alternative to the Milwaukee Packout.