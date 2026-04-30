The Battery Mistake That's Making Your Ryobi Tools Run Down Quickly

Ranked among the best power tool brands, Ryobi is a go-to choice for both frequent DIYers and homeowners in search of budget-friendly tools. Ryobi tools, signified by their bright green-yellow colors, are fueled by rechargeable batteries, like the 18V ONE+ battery line, which can power over 300 Ryobi power tools like drills, string trimmers, dry vacuums, and other Ryobi home improvement products you didn't realize existed.

Ryobi's interchangeable batteries might offer many perks, but they're still prone to some of the most common problems with power tool batteries. One of the most common is running down quickly. Nothing ruins the flow of a DIY project like having a power tool suddenly stop mid-project. While there are a multitude of reasons your Ryobi battery doesn't last long enough, according to Ryobi's website, one you'll probably want to consider is the battery type.

Your power tools might be part of the 18V ONE+ ecosystem, but that doesn't mean you should use the same battery on all of them. This is because some tools, such as the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Self-Propelled Mower, require more power than low-power tools like cordless drills and lights. This means that if you use a low-capacity battery to power heavy-duty tools, the battery's capacity will drain quickly.