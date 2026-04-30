Sleep Mode Vs Shutdown: Which Is Better For Your PC?

Nobody is nostalgic about the times when computers used to take minutes to fully boot up. Of all the differences between SSDs and HDDs, the dramatic speed improvement is likely what people appreciate most. Modern laptops and desktop computers take only a few seconds to start, assuming you don't have a ton of services hogging up the startup process. Still, an even quicker way to jump back into your workflow is by putting your computer to sleep.

For thin-and-light laptops like the MacBook Air, you'd think that powering the system down completely would save the most battery, and you'd be right. However, chips have gotten more efficient, and operating systems have gotten smarter. Microsoft claims that the sleep mode on Windows PCs uses very little power. If you're going to be away from your machine for a brief period, perhaps to grab some lunch, then sending it to sleep instead of shutting it down may be the smarter move.

Although both Windows and macOS prompt you to save your work before you shut down your computer, another advantage of using sleep mode is that you don't lose any unsaved progress. This could include documents, browser tabs, or simply a video that's paused in the middle. To put your computer to sleep, access the Start menu, click on the power icon, and select "Sleep." On macOS, click on the tiny Apple logo in the top-left corner and select "Sleep."