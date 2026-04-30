Who Owns Royal Farms Gas Stations?

Royal Farms is a chain of gas stations and convenience stores with a total of 288 locations as of 2025. These stores are primarily located in the mid-Atlantic states, with 148 of them in Royal Farms' home state of Maryland, another 40 in Virginia, 37 in Delaware, and 27 in Pennsylvania. Royal Farms stores are also located in the states of North Carolina, New Jersey, West Virginia, and South Carolina.

Royal Farms is owned by the descendants of Malcolm Kemp, who founded the Cloverland Farms Dairy around 1919. In a story that has played out many times in the dairy business and has many similarities to Wawa's origin story, the decline in milk delivery led Cloverland to open its first "White Jug" store in 1959, which Royal Farms considers to be its founding date. The White Jug sold a full line of dairy products, as well as some "quick pick-up items," as they were called. These were the forerunners of today's convenience stores, long before there were gas pumps outside to lure you in.

Cloverland Farms Dairy later merged with Royal Dunloggin Dairy, renaming itself Royal Farms in 1968. By the time that the 1970s rolled around, all of the original White Jug stores had been replaced by Royal Farms locations. As of this writing, John Kemp, a member of the very private Kemp family, holds the position of President and CEO of Two Farms Inc., the privately-held company that does business as Royal Farms.