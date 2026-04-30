The Goodyear Tires Discount You Might Not Know USAA Members Have Access To

The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) is more than just an insurance service for veterans — it also comes with tons of rewards and offers through USAA Perks. This includes 25% off on new Goodyear tires, which could lead to some pretty impressive savings. Made right here in the United States, Goodyear's wide range of tires has impressive treadwear ratings to ensure better safety in various driving conditions. Some of these tires can cost hundreds each, so USAA's discount can help out a bit.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want that 25% off. The tires must be purchased directly from Goodyear's website and put on by one of the installers listed on the site — just enter your zip code so you can find one in your area. It can't be installed by USAA. The 25% discount may be used in combination with a Goodyear tire rebate offer, but it can't be combined with any other promotions.