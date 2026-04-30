The Goodyear Tires Discount You Might Not Know USAA Members Have Access To
The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) is more than just an insurance service for veterans — it also comes with tons of rewards and offers through USAA Perks. This includes 25% off on new Goodyear tires, which could lead to some pretty impressive savings. Made right here in the United States, Goodyear's wide range of tires has impressive treadwear ratings to ensure better safety in various driving conditions. Some of these tires can cost hundreds each, so USAA's discount can help out a bit.
However, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want that 25% off. The tires must be purchased directly from Goodyear's website and put on by one of the installers listed on the site — just enter your zip code so you can find one in your area. It can't be installed by USAA. The 25% discount may be used in combination with a Goodyear tire rebate offer, but it can't be combined with any other promotions.
USAA has other car care benefits
There are plenty of other vehicle-related benefits that come with USAA Perks. Members can utilize negotiated prices on vehicle maintenance and fuel from brands around the United States, including Pep Boys, Jiffy Lube, Firestone, Chevron, Exxon/Mobil, Kwik Trip, and Speedway. Thanks to a partnership with CarAdvise, USAA members won't pay retail prices at these locations — instead, they will get pre-negotiated prices up to 26% off before arrival.
On top of that, you can get a CarAdvise Fuel Card to save 5 cents per gallon at over 60,000 gas stations across the nation, including a wide range of brands. However, you do need to pay a one-time $4.95 processing fee when you first get your card. You can use your card to track fuel purchases to see how much you've saved. With gas prices rising so high that some states are opting out of gas tax, any savings are welcome when you're looking for tips to save money at the pump.