Two Major Airlines Just Cut T-Mobile Ties And Changed Free Wi-Fi For Everyone

The start of 2026 has proven tough for flyers. Surging jet fuel prices have impacted airline passengers, leading to higher ticket prices across the industry. Unfortunately, frequent flyers will soon notice changes to other aspects of their in-flight experience during this turbulent period. It has come to light that both United Airlines and American Airlines are removing their current free Wi-Fi offerings from their flights.

T-Mobile Wi-Fi will no longer be a free feature for those flying United or American. This change is reflected on T-Mobile's In-Flight Connections page, which has removed both from the list of supported airlines. The timing of this change initially seems unfortunate, as it comes at a time when the prices to fly both airlines are climbing in multiple ways. Not only are ticket prices higher, but major airlines have also increased checked bag fees. For example, an AP News report notes that the fee for a first checked bag on a United flight has increased to $45, with the second now costing $55.

As it turns out, though, while it may look bad, passengers flying United and American will still have access to free Wi-FI in the future. The difference is that both airlines are about to work with different providers for this in-flight essential.