New Fees Hit Major Airline Flyers As Fuel Prices Continue To Rise

As jet fuel costs continue to rise, a couple of the most reliable U.S. airlines are raising their checked baggage fees to help offset some of the financial burden. Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines have announced that, starting April 8 and 9, respectively, passengers will have to pay more to check their bags. Under the new pricing, both Delta and Southwest will charge $45 for a first checked bag and $55 for a second. That's a $10 increase for both airlines. Delta will also raise its fees for a third checked bag by $50, bringing the final price to $200.

Southwest says customers who previously qualified for free checked bags will get to keep those perks, while Delta confirmed similar exemptions tied to its loyalty programs and fare classes. What's more, Delta's price increases only apply to domestic and select short-haul international routes; long-haul international baggage pricing will remain unchanged.

Global jet fuel prices have more than doubled in 2026, going from roughly $85 to $90 a barrel in February to about $209 a barrel in April. With that in mind, the airlines obviously have to protect their margins somehow. It's just interesting that they've chosen to increase checked baggage fees instead of ticket prices. Things aren't all bad, though: At least Delta and Southwest aren't charging you extra to recline your seat, like Canadian airline WestJet.