New Fees Hit Major Airline Flyers As Fuel Prices Continue To Rise
As jet fuel costs continue to rise, a couple of the most reliable U.S. airlines are raising their checked baggage fees to help offset some of the financial burden. Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines have announced that, starting April 8 and 9, respectively, passengers will have to pay more to check their bags. Under the new pricing, both Delta and Southwest will charge $45 for a first checked bag and $55 for a second. That's a $10 increase for both airlines. Delta will also raise its fees for a third checked bag by $50, bringing the final price to $200.
Southwest says customers who previously qualified for free checked bags will get to keep those perks, while Delta confirmed similar exemptions tied to its loyalty programs and fare classes. What's more, Delta's price increases only apply to domestic and select short-haul international routes; long-haul international baggage pricing will remain unchanged.
Global jet fuel prices have more than doubled in 2026, going from roughly $85 to $90 a barrel in February to about $209 a barrel in April. With that in mind, the airlines obviously have to protect their margins somehow. It's just interesting that they've chosen to increase checked baggage fees instead of ticket prices. Things aren't all bad, though: At least Delta and Southwest aren't charging you extra to recline your seat, like Canadian airline WestJet.
Other airlines have made similar changes to adjust for fuel costs
Delta and Southwest's fee increases come after similar moves by United Airlines and JetBlue Airways. United announced it would start charging up to $55 for a first checked bag after April 3, while JetBlue raised prices and introduced variable pricing based on travel timing, charging higher fees for flying during peak periods.
Delta does have one partial buffer against fuel cost spikes, though: its fuel refinery operations in Pennsylvania. For the time being, it's enough to supply a significant portion of Delta's fuel needs. However, that doesn't mean it's immune to global market swings, and the airline remains vulnerable to fluctuations in crude oil prices. Delta is an exception, though: Don't be surprised to see additional price adjustments from the airline industry in the months to come, with travelers likely to continue footing the bill for this fuel price fiasco.