A New Customizable Ryobi Workbench Kit Arrives In June 2026 - Here's What's Included

Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has become one of the biggest names in the consumer power tool game. Of course, several decades worth of development means the manufacturer has built out its lineup to include offerings well beyond the range of your average power tool staples. These days, the Ryobi logo and distinctive green livery can be found on anything from battery-powered lawn mowers and Bluetooth speakers to smart coolers and generators.

Despite its vast range of offerings, the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit continues to develop and release new products for its faithful consumer base. Ryobi has just announced the release of the Framework Workbench. The tool maker debuted the new product on outlets like Facebook and YouTube, letting users know first and foremost that the Framework workbench is not yet available for purchase, and would not be until June of 2026. The company also did not offer any insight into how much its customers might have to pay to add the Framework to their own garage or workshop setup.

As of this writing, Ryobi is not yet taking pre-orders for the Framework kit. So, if you're interested in purchasing the customizable workbench, it seems that, for now, you'll just have to wait it out. Nonetheless, the customizability of the workbench could make it a gamechanger for many. Interestingly enough, adding the Framework to your workshop will require a little DIY work on your part.