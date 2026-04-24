A New Customizable Ryobi Workbench Kit Arrives In June 2026 - Here's What's Included
Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has become one of the biggest names in the consumer power tool game. Of course, several decades worth of development means the manufacturer has built out its lineup to include offerings well beyond the range of your average power tool staples. These days, the Ryobi logo and distinctive green livery can be found on anything from battery-powered lawn mowers and Bluetooth speakers to smart coolers and generators.
Despite its vast range of offerings, the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit continues to develop and release new products for its faithful consumer base. Ryobi has just announced the release of the Framework Workbench. The tool maker debuted the new product on outlets like Facebook and YouTube, letting users know first and foremost that the Framework workbench is not yet available for purchase, and would not be until June of 2026. The company also did not offer any insight into how much its customers might have to pay to add the Framework to their own garage or workshop setup.
As of this writing, Ryobi is not yet taking pre-orders for the Framework kit. So, if you're interested in purchasing the customizable workbench, it seems that, for now, you'll just have to wait it out. Nonetheless, the customizability of the workbench could make it a gamechanger for many. Interestingly enough, adding the Framework to your workshop will require a little DIY work on your part.
Ryobi's Framework kit is actually pretty bare bones
If you're curious about why Ryobi's Framework will require a little DIY work from you, it's because the kit for the customizable workbench doesn't include all the items you'll need to build it. Yes, the product's name is pretty self-explanatory regarding what, exactly, is included in the Framework kit — it's in the name. Ryobi is essentially selling you a framework that allows you to make of the workbench whatever you want.
As for what is included in the kit, you get four polymer workbench legs with caster compatibility, four adjustable shelf brackets, one Ryobi Link Accessory Rail, one Ryobi Link Organizer Bin, as well as a T25 Drill Bit and assembly hardware. Assembled, the workbench should be able to hold 1,000-pounds, though you surely noticed a significant piece of the workbench's makeup absent from that list of items, as the kit includes none of the materials you need for a tabletop or shelves. That means you will need to purchase items such as lumber, plywood and 2x4s separately.
That is, of course, entirely by design, as customizability is the whole point of Ryobi's Framework Workbench. So, instead of limiting the imaginations of its customers with prefabricated tabletops and shelving options, Ryobi opted instead to literally provide the framework for them to build the table of their workspace dreams. Once you've procured the materials necessary to do just that, you should be able to build your workbench with nothing but a good circular saw and a power drill. With those tools in hand, all that's left to do is cut straight and assemble.