4 Cool Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Owning A Subaru
Purchasing a new set of wheels can be fun, but many people also find it stressful. There are numerous factors to consider when you buy a new car (or even one that's new to you). Once you determine your budget, you have to think about the size of the vehicle and cargo capacity, tech and safety features, and even the color. About half of us also tend to stay loyal to the brand we already own — if we find something we like, we tend to stick with it.
According to JD Power, SUV owners tend to be even more loyal to Subaru, with about 60% returning to the brand. The automaker provides perks to entice owners to stay with them, including trade-in and trade up programs that seek to help owners upgrade. But there's more to enticing owners to stick with a brand than simply assisting them with their next vehicle purchase. To help incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of community, Subaru offers owners additional exclusive benefits. Whether you own the popular Outback, the electric Solterra, or any other model from the automaker, here are four perks that you might not realize are available to all Subaru owners.
Discounted pet insurance
Your furry friend is an essential part of your family. Whether you share your life with a dog enjoying long walks or games of fetch or a cat that loves to snuggle on your lap and rumble with purrs, there's no doubt that many of us would do just about anything for our pets. However, the cost of annual check-ups, vaccinations, and unexpected emergencies means those vet bills can pile up fast.
You may have considered pet insurance before and dismissed it due to the cost. However, if you own a Subaru, you can get discounted insurance through Liberty Mutual. The insurance company offers three types of coverage policies: accident, accident and illness, and accident, illness, and wellness. The first includes protection against accidental injury, including ingestion of foreign objects. Illness coverage helps if your pet gets sick and includes alternative medicine, behavioral therapy, and treatment for hereditary and congenital conditions, as well as everything covered under the previous tier. The most comprehensive policy also adds wellness coverage and includes dental cleanings, prescriptions, vaccinations, and more. You can visit Liberty Mutual's Subaru Pet Insurance site to start your personalized quote and see how much you can save. Be sure to compare to competitors to ensure you're getting the best deal.
Badge of ownership
A Subaru badge of ownership may not be as exciting as discounts or freebies, but it's a fun way to show your enthusiasm and interests whether you're a first-time Subaru owner or a long-time fan of the Japanese automaker. To build your own custom badge, you can visit the Subaru gear website and enter your VIN number, model, and model year. Then, your custom badge is free.
The badge first displays how many Subaru vehicles you've owned. Then, you can select from a dozens of additional icons that best represent your lifestyle, interests, or passions. There are those that represent breast cancer awareness, camping, teaching, recycling, military service, a love of pets, cycling, and more. Additionally, at time of writing there are select Premium badges that are available for a small fee of $5. These include those representing pickleball, a musical treble clef, a rainbow peace sign, and more.
The badges aim to connect a community of Subaru owners and also allow each driver to express their individuality, all while celebrating their commitment to the brand.
Trade-in and Trade Up programs
Once you're ready to move on, there are several things you can do to prepare your vehicle to trade it in for a new model, but Subaru wants to help — provided that you're already a Subaru owner, that is. The company's Guaranteed Trade-In Program is designed to give owners a leg up by maximizing trade-in value for their vehicle. Owners simply enter their VIN number and their vehicle's current mileage to get a trade-in quote, though you should note that as of April 2026, the value of your trade-in is based on maximum allowable vehicle mileage at the time of sale. For example, if you own a 2018 model, you cannot have more than 100,000 miles on the car. If your vehicle exceeds that, the trade-in value is reduced by $0.20 for each mile over the limit.
Active leased and commercial vehicles do not qualify for the trade-in program. Additionally, if you live in Hawaii you are not eligible, though all of the other 49 states qualify. If your vehicle was repaired following a collision that required panel or parts replacement, it is also disqualified from the program. Additional criteria and exclusions apply.
The automaker also offers a Trade Up Program, which is intended to help you upgrade to a vehicle with more advanced features and technology. Eligible owners receive a personalized offer tailored for their situation that they can then customize to ensure their new vehicle has everything they want. Subaru also touts the new warranty and lower maintenance costs on upgraded vehicles. To learn more, you can contact a participating retailer.
Financial and other assistance programs
Buying a new car can be stressful, but Subaru offers discounts and other programs to help you afford that new ride. If you're a teacher, you can take advantage of Subaru's VIP Educator Program, which rewards active classroom teachers who work in pre-K through grade 12, giving them $500 off the purchase or lease of a new vehicle. A valid ID is required for this discount. Active duty military can also receive a $500 discount off the purchase or lease of a new Subaru. This program is also open to reserve members of the military, all military retirees, and veterans that are within 24 months of separating from the military. The VIP Educator Program and the Military Program cannot be combined with other VIP program offers, but they can be combined with other incentives.
Subaru doesn't stop there — if you're about to graduate from college or you recently graduated, you can take advantage of the company's College Graduate Program for both leases and loans through Subaru Motors Finance. This program is intended to give individuals with limited credit history competitive rates and matches a down payment up to $500. Finally, if you use a mobility device or are a person with a mobility disability, Subaru wants to help you modify your vehicle so that it meets your specialized needs. The automaker's Mobility Assist Program provides reimbursements up to $1,000 on new vehicles to help pay for those modifications. All Subaru models can be modified for a left-hand gear shifter, hand and foot controls, pedal extensions, and more.