4 Cool Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Owning A Subaru

Purchasing a new set of wheels can be fun, but many people also find it stressful. There are numerous factors to consider when you buy a new car (or even one that's new to you). Once you determine your budget, you have to think about the size of the vehicle and cargo capacity, tech and safety features, and even the color. About half of us also tend to stay loyal to the brand we already own — if we find something we like, we tend to stick with it.

According to JD Power, SUV owners tend to be even more loyal to Subaru, with about 60% returning to the brand. The automaker provides perks to entice owners to stay with them, including trade-in and trade up programs that seek to help owners upgrade. But there's more to enticing owners to stick with a brand than simply assisting them with their next vehicle purchase. To help incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of community, Subaru offers owners additional exclusive benefits. Whether you own the popular Outback, the electric Solterra, or any other model from the automaker, here are four perks that you might not realize are available to all Subaru owners.