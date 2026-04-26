5 Unique Wellness Gadgets & Tech You Might Not Know Exist
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The wellness tech market is massive. And yet, many of us have only seen a small slice of what's possible. Companies keep finding new ways to put health and wellness in our hands, often in the form of new technology and gadgets. These devices typically target a specific purpose, from counting your steps to tracking your sleep. No matter the function, the goal is the same: Gain more control over how you feel from day to day. Part of the draw is the ability to use them when it works for you, whether it's in the 10 minutes between meetings or part of your bedtime routine. Plus, you can skip the pricey spa treatments by handling your self care at home.
There's a whole world of wellness gadgets beyond the basic sleep trackers, smartwatches, and step counters. Many of them are genuinely useful. And a handful are so unique you might not have heard of them yet. That's what we'll cover below. But before we dig in, please note that these devices may or may not have FDA approval. Any claims made are those of the manufacturer or based on customer reviews. No device is a replacement for the basics, like eating healthy food, exercising, and getting a full night's rest. If you decide to try any of these unique wellness gadgets, keep in mind that results may vary.
DNA Vibe Jazz Wearable Red Light Therapy
The benefits of red light therapy have been well documented, so in theory, a wearable red light therapy device using this same technology should deliver similar results. More than just tinted lighting, these therapy devices emit energy in the red and near-infrared range. Such wavelengths supposedly support biological processes tied to skin health and recovery. Research suggests red light therapy can help grow new hair, improve acne, ease pain, and heal wounds. And if you're looking to turn your bedroom into a Zen den, adding a little red light therapy might help do the trick.
DNA Vibe puts these benefits into a wearable device called the Jazz Band Live Pro. It gives you four modes of red light therapy anytime, anywhere. Its band-like shape lets you place it around your legs, arms, waist, or neck, staying in place so you can move freely while you treat your body. The intelligent pad comes with two bands in different sizes, a fabric loop sleeve, and charger. The brand also offers other variations of the Jazz Band Live Pro with different features and use cases. It's made in the USA, and if you have a health savings account or flex spending account, you can use those funds to purchase one.
Truvaga Vagus Nerve Stimulator
Your vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve in your body. It runs from the brain to below the ears and through the neck, chest, and abdomen. It plays a role in several bodily functions, including digestion, speech, taste, and how your immune system responds. It also affects your mood and stress levels, and stimulating this nerve may help you feel calmed and more collected. Truvaga's vagus nerve stimulator is one option to do exactly this.
Truvaga's device uses gentle electrical pulses to stimulate the vagus nerve. The idea is that stimulation sends signals to the brain to relax, which can help reduce cortisol levels and ease heart rate. The vagus nerve can also influence serotonin and dopamine production, which are feel-good hormones in the brain that regulate mood. Devices like this one might make you feel relaxed and grounded, but keep in mind that they're no substitute for addressing the root cause of whatever is stressing you.
Nurecover Portable Dry Sauna
Having a sauna in your home is uncommon, but it's not exactly novel. Plenty of high-end homes have dry or steam saunas built into their master bathrooms or even as standalone pods in their backyards. What makes the Nurecover unique is that it doesn't require hard wiring, plumbing, or major construction. It can turn your bathroom (or any room) into a spa sanctuary.
Nurecover's dry sauna can go anywhere in your home, garage, or outside, as long as you have access to a power outlet. It's not linked into your home's plumbing or electrical systems, which means you could potentially take it with you when you travel (if you don't mind the setup and breakdown). It's about the size of a standup tanning booth or a single shower stall. A fitted insulated cover wraps around a sturdy frame, with a zippered door to enter and exit the sauna. The carbon ceramic heater inside the stall only takes minutes to heat and fill the sauna since it's a small, enclosed space. Alleged benefits of both dry and steam saunas include better circulation, lower blood pressure, detoxification, lower stress, better recovery after workouts, and there's some research to support many of these benefits.
AXV Vibration Plate
A vibration plate is essentially a platform that vibrates while you sit or stand on it. The idea is that these vibrations can stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage in your body, both of which support your overall health. Vibrations can also make your muscles contract in response. Most platforms of this type allow you to adjust the intensity and set specific time ranges. Companies that make vibration plates tout a range of health benefits, ranging from muscle recovery and pain relief to weight loss and balance improvement.
The AXV Vibration Plate has garnered a strong response on Amazon. It's earned an average 4.5-star rating across more than 12,000 customer reviews, and users consistently say the product is high quality, effective, and value for the money. Many users have specifically called out how vibration therapy has helped to relieve lower back pain and built leg strength. Some use it as part of their normal warm-up routine before exercising, as all that motion can help get the blood flowing and wake up the body. At a minimum, it's a fun way to add variety to your wellness routine. Again though, results can vary by user. Things like how often you use it and the intensity settings can affect outcomes. And this device can't replace a full workout. Additionally, if you have an implanted medical device or you've recently had a joint replacement, you may want to talk to your doctor before using one to ensure doing so is safe.
Withings Thermo Touchless Smart Thermometer
Touchless thermometers do one thing people love in wellness gadgets: They make a basic task easier. The Withings Thermo touchless smart thermometer is one example. Just point the device at the forehead, press a button, and check your reading. For anyone who has had to care for a sick person and risk becoming infected too, this gadget can be a game changer.
With readings at a distance, you may have a better chance of keeping yourself healthy while still giving your loved one the care and attention they deserve. The device uses 16 infrared sensors to sense heat and will send the results to an app on your smartphone, which is doubly useful since you can track readings over time without having to remember to write them down. You can also use the thermometer without the app and get a reading directly on the device. It runs on two AA batteries, which makes sense in this case since you're likely only using the device every once in a while. Going touchless is a much-needed upgrade to one of the most basic pieces of medical technology in your home.