5 Unique Wellness Gadgets & Tech You Might Not Know Exist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The wellness tech market is massive. And yet, many of us have only seen a small slice of what's possible. Companies keep finding new ways to put health and wellness in our hands, often in the form of new technology and gadgets. These devices typically target a specific purpose, from counting your steps to tracking your sleep. No matter the function, the goal is the same: Gain more control over how you feel from day to day. Part of the draw is the ability to use them when it works for you, whether it's in the 10 minutes between meetings or part of your bedtime routine. Plus, you can skip the pricey spa treatments by handling your self care at home.

There's a whole world of wellness gadgets beyond the basic sleep trackers, smartwatches, and step counters. Many of them are genuinely useful. And a handful are so unique you might not have heard of them yet. That's what we'll cover below. But before we dig in, please note that these devices may or may not have FDA approval. Any claims made are those of the manufacturer or based on customer reviews. No device is a replacement for the basics, like eating healthy food, exercising, and getting a full night's rest. If you decide to try any of these unique wellness gadgets, keep in mind that results may vary.