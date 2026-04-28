The 1/4 Fuel Tank Rule Could Save You Costly Repairs In The Long Run

There are plenty of fuel myths out there that drivers would be better off not believing. Using premium fuel when it isn't recommended or buying fuel in the early morning won't help save money or boost a car's performance, but not every fuel-related tip is quite so useless. Another commonly touted tip is the ¼ tank rule, which states that drivers should never let their fuel tank dip below the ¼ level, because if they do, it could cause harm to their car's engine and fuel system.

First, let's be clear: for modern cars, driving around with a ¼ tank of fuel isn't going to immediately cause damage to your car. However, regularly running a car on a nearly-empty tank can cause issues that could potentially result in a big repair bill. By remembering to fill up when you see your fuel gauge hit ¼, you should drastically reduce the chance that you get caught out and end up running on empty. As well as helping ensure that you don't get stranded, that should mean you'll also minimize the risk of inadvertently causing damage to your car in the long run.