Scientists Finally Understand What Makes Tire Rubber So Strong

At this point, drivers basically take it as a given that tires across the board are pretty durable. Some brands and styles may perform better than others, and there are good and bad tire retailers to buy from, but it's accepted that tire rubber as a material will hold up for a while. As far as why this is the case, researchers haven't been able to pinpoint the answer to that question with confidence until recently. According to a study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, impressive tire strength and toughness can be attributed to a property called Poisson's Ratio.

In layman's terms, this is the principle that as something is pulled along an X axis, it deforms along the Y axis, and vice versa. Think of how a rubber band thins in the middle when pulled on either side. Applying this to tires, they're composed of rubber and a material called carbon black, a powdered form of carbon that gives them their black color. More importantly, though, its microparticles bond with those of rubber to create aggregates. These aggregates then band together at a microscopic level to form structural networks, reinforcing tire rubber. This particle chain strengthening prevents the rubber from thinning when stretched, effectively forcing it to resist its natural tendency to deform. The result is structural hardening that alters the material's Poisson's Ratio, making it more than capable of handling the pressures of modern roads.

Evidently, carbon black is a key element to keeping vehicle tires around for the long haul. As it turns out, this additive is essential to protecting the rubber within tires from wear and tear in more ways than one.