Why Car Tires Are Always Black (And Why The Color Matters)

You can customize the color of your car however you please, but you can't do the same for your tires. They're black for a reason that has nothing to do with style and everything to do with science. The color of car tires comes from carbon black, a fine powder left behind when petroleum products don't fully combust. Most carbon black is made in a furnace by burning thick oil, while some is produced by igniting natural gas, washing down the lining of the furnace, and filtering out the particles.

Carbon black strengthens rubber by binding to the polymer chains, making the compound stronger and more durable. Without it, tire life expectancy would be a whole lot shorter. In his textbook Spectroscopy of Polymers, chemical engineer Dr. Jack Koenig reported that tires made without carbon black might wear out after less than 5,000 miles (tires with it can last 10-12 times that long).

Carbon black also helps dissipate the heat generated by the friction of tires on the road, cutting down on the risk of blowouts. The black color also helps protect the rubber from the effects of UV rays and ozone, both of which can speed up a tire's deterioration.