3 Of The Best Uses For Your Old Chromebook

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Your Chromebook has an expiration date known as Auto Update Expiry Date (AUE). Essentially, this is the best-by date for Google's official support, and after that point, your laptop will no longer receive automatic security and software updates. With luck, you may be able to keep using your Chromebook even after that cut-off date, but the lack of updates might become a problem over time. Some apps may no longer work smoothly, and the device may become more vulnerable to security threats.

Once your Chromebook approaches that end-of-life stage, you'll probably put it in storage and upgrade to one of the best laptops you can buy right now. However, before you put it away or take it to a recycling facility, keep in mind that even an aging Chromebook is not necessarily useless.

You can keep your Chromebook useful by turning it into a digital photo frame, a security camera, and much more. This way, you'll give your old Chromebook a new lease on life, save money, and even cut back on e-waste.