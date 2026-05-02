This Is Makita's Most Expensive Tool
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For a professional-grade power tool brand, Makita often tends to be cheaper than some other premium-tier cordless brands. That doesn't mean it's always cheap every time, though. Take its most expensive tool on Home Depot's site, for example. At almost 3,500 bucks, Makita definitely has some expensive tools to its name. This isn't a niche specialty item, either. It's cordless heavy-duty construction equipment. The 80V max XGT Brushless Cordless 14-inch Power Cutter Kit retails for $3,477.00 on Home Depot right now, a far cry from some of the brand's cheapest offerings.
That price is all because of the power this thing packs. It's supposed to replace traditional gas-powered saws, and that means it has to deliver the kind of output contractors expect from their fuel-driven tools. The brushless motor uses dual 40V batteries, giving it an output equivalent to a 75.6cc gas engine. With that, the power cutter can reach speeds up to 5,300 RPM. That's enough to cut masonry and metal, no problem. Its 14-inch blade can make single-pass cuts up to 5 inches deep, as well.
What else you get with this Makita tool
With 5,300 RPMs, Makita says the 80V max XGT Brushless Cordless Power Cutter is 15% faster than gas models. No need for oil mixing, pull starts, and routine engine maintenance means less downtime between tasks, too. That's only going to make projects go by even faster. You also get an integrated water delivery system for OSHA-compliant dust suppression, Active Feedback-Sensing Technology that shuts off the motor during sudden binding, and an electric brake for quicker repositioning. All in all, well-deserving of that $3,000+ price tag. Still, surprising from a brand with highly rated products under $50.
Not far behind in price is Makita's $3,349 80V max XGT 70-pound AVT Breaker Hammer Kit. Like the power cutter, it's a full-fledged, high-powered piece of construction equipment. While it's barely less expensive, it's still plenty powerful. It can deliver 53.7 ft-lb of impact energy and up to 870 blows per minute with its two 40V batteries. Makita also says it can break up to 70% faster than rival corded models. Expect to see more equipment like this following Makita's acquisition of Panasonic Power Tools.