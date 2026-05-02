This Is Makita's Most Expensive Tool

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For a professional-grade power tool brand, Makita often tends to be cheaper than some other premium-tier cordless brands. That doesn't mean it's always cheap every time, though. Take its most expensive tool on Home Depot's site, for example. At almost 3,500 bucks, Makita definitely has some expensive tools to its name. This isn't a niche specialty item, either. It's cordless heavy-duty construction equipment. The 80V max XGT Brushless Cordless 14-inch Power Cutter Kit retails for $3,477.00 on Home Depot right now, a far cry from some of the brand's cheapest offerings.

That price is all because of the power this thing packs. It's supposed to replace traditional gas-powered saws, and that means it has to deliver the kind of output contractors expect from their fuel-driven tools. The brushless motor uses dual 40V batteries, giving it an output equivalent to a 75.6cc gas engine. With that, the power cutter can reach speeds up to 5,300 RPM. That's enough to cut masonry and metal, no problem. Its 14-inch blade can make single-pass cuts up to 5 inches deep, as well.