This Power Tool Brand Is Now Owned By Makita

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it had to have been massive. For context, Makita reported roughly ¥753.1 billion in revenue (approximately $4.735 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Panasonic's power tools segment brought in more than ¥1 trillion (approximately $6.287 billion) in the same period.

Speaking with Industrial Equipment News, Panasonic execs said their decision to leave the power tools business in Makita's hands will allow them to focus more on electrical equipment and digital technologies. To keep competing in the power tools sector, Panasonic just didn't think they had the money, the speed, or the scale to make it happen. That's where Makita comes in. Post-deal, Panasonic is hopeful its power tools unit will grow much better under a company already succeeding in the sector.

Makita believes the acquisition of Panasonic's power tool division should speed up its long-term growth strategy. It's not hard to see why. Panasonic has a lot of strength in precision fastening equipment, especially in advanced torque control and integrated data tracking. Those capabilities, combined with Makita's battery types and motor technologies, are going to allow them to create new high-value solutions for industrial production settings.